Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $153,042.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

