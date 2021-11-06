KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,692,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

