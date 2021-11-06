Kevin M. Brady Sells 1,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $225.84 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.