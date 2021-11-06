Kevin M. Brady Sells 1,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $225.84 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Medpace by 772.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $587,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

