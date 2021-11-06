KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

IRT stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 86,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

