KeyCorp Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $14.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Kaltura alerts:

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91. Kaltura has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.