Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$23.14 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

