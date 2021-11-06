Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Set at C$23.75 by Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) received a C$23.75 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.77.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

