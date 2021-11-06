Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $27.73. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 184 shares.

The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

