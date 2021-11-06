Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $189.04 and a 12 month high of $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

