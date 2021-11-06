Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $692.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $656.91 and its 200-day moving average is $578.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.