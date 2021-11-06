Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,716 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000.

AWAY stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

