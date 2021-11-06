Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,641 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,641 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after buying an additional 500,910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

