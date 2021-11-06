Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,252 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.