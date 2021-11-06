Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

