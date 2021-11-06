Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $204.36 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

