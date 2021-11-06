Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.45 ($115.83).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.