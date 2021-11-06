Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

KL stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $50.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

