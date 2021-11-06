Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

