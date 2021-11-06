Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 79,967 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $40.73 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.