Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,190 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,426,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 41.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

