Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

NYSE:D opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.