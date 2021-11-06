Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 42,014 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,014 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $208.92 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

