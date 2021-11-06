Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $5.40 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $502.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

