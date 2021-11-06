Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

