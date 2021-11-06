KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,740. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.