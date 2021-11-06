KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,844,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.83. 589,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

