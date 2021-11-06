KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

KLA has raised its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $416.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.05 and its 200 day moving average is $329.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52-week low of $223.13 and a 52-week high of $418.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,764. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

