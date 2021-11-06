KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Down 3%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLDiscovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.
KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
