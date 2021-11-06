Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

