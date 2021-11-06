Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $60.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.