KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $25.47. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

KNBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

In related news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

