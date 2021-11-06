Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 565,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

