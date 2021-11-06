Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

