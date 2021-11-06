Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

KURA stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,009. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.