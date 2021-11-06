Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
KURA stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,009. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.
KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
