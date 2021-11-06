Landbox Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $246,900.24 and approximately $6,518.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00083500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00100241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,573.51 or 1.03151704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.07212347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022383 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.