Landstar System Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,564% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $123.16 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

