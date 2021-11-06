Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 439.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lannett by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $2.29 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

