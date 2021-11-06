Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

