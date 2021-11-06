Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Up 8.3%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 54,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 976,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.