Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.550-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. 539,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. Leidos has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

