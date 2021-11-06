Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
