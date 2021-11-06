LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.11.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LendingTree stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,888 shares of company stock worth $1,110,534. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in LendingTree by 6.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

