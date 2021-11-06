Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

