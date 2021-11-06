Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.91. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 204,962 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.65 million. Research analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

