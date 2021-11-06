Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.79.

Shares of LI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Li Auto by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 13.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Li Auto by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.