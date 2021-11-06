Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,252. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

