Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 63.05 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.26. The stock has a market cap of £226.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

