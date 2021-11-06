Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 63.05 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.26. The stock has a market cap of £226.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

