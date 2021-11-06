Liberum Capital Trims Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Target Price to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Accrol Group has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).
Accrol Group Company Profile
