Liberum Capital Trims Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Target Price to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Accrol Group has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.