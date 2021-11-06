Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,250 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Life Storage worth $58,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 373,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after buying an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.