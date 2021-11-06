Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

